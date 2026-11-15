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Albany
📋 Albany NY Admin Jobs with Albany Med – Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Albany’s healthcare scene is busy, and Albany Med is hiring for several admin roles. Good pay, steady hours, and you’re part of a team that keeps patient care running smoothly.
Administrative Coordinator – SCC Endocrinology
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Salary: $50,639 – $75,959
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Use your advanced admin and project skills to support the Endocrinology department. You’ll manage calendars, meetings, budgets, reports, and help with hiring and onboarding while working closely with leaders across the health system.
Patient Service Associate – Surgery Urology
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Salary: $46,215 – $60,080
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Front-desk style role where you register patients, handle insurance and referrals, schedule visits, and answer phones. Good fit if you like helping people, staying organized, and working in a busy medical office.
Administrative Coordinator – OBGYN
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Salary: $50,639 – $75,959
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Similar to the Endocrinology coordinator role, but in the OBGYN department. You’ll support leadership with projects, meetings, budgets, presentations, and staff onboarding in a fast-moving clinical setting.
Administrative Assistant – Director, Practice Nursing
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Salary: $46,947 – $65,726
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Support the Director of Faculty Practice Nursing and leadership team with scheduling, phones, reports, budgets, and office operations. Great for someone with 3–5 years admin experience who likes being the go-to person for a busy department.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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