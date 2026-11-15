Albany’s healthcare scene is busy, and Albany Med is hiring for several admin roles. Good pay, steady hours, and you’re part of a team that keeps patient care running smoothly.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Salary: $50,639 – $75,959

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Use your advanced admin and project skills to support the Endocrinology department. You’ll manage calendars, meetings, budgets, reports, and help with hiring and onboarding while working closely with leaders across the health system.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Salary: $46,215 – $60,080

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Front-desk style role where you register patients, handle insurance and referrals, schedule visits, and answer phones. Good fit if you like helping people, staying organized, and working in a busy medical office.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Salary: $50,639 – $75,959

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Similar to the Endocrinology coordinator role, but in the OBGYN department. You’ll support leadership with projects, meetings, budgets, presentations, and staff onboarding in a fast-moving clinical setting.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Salary: $46,947 – $65,726

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Support the Director of Faculty Practice Nursing and leadership team with scheduling, phones, reports, budgets, and office operations. Great for someone with 3–5 years admin experience who likes being the go-to person for a busy department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.