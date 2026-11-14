Albany’s logistics and supply chain scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on vault work to office-based planning roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like keeping goods and materials moving smoothly.

Employer: Loomis US

Loomis US Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.35/hour

Work inside a secure cash vault, handling deposits, coins, and currency for banks and retailers. This is a physical, security-focused role with paid holidays, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and room to move up inside a big national company.

Employer: DPS Group Global / Arcadis APM

Location: Albany, NY (onsite at client facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $60K – $80K (based on experience and location)

Support logistics and materials management for large high-tech construction projects. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in logistics or warehouse work, strong Excel skills, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Infinite Electronics, Inc.

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Plan and schedule production so orders ship on time, working closely with production, purchasing, and engineering. Great for someone with 2+ years in production planning or supply chain who likes data, ERP/MRP systems, and a mix of office and warehouse time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.