Albany’s chip and data center boom is still rolling, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re into semiconductors, quantum, or complex facilities, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Anderon

Anderon Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help build the Process Design Kit for superconducting quantum circuits at a wafer foundry focused on quantum chips. Great fit if you know layout/EDA tools, Python, and want to grow under senior engineers while working on next‑gen quantum hardware.

Employer: Anderon

Anderon Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead EM and multiphysics simulations for superconducting quantum devices and turn layouts into predictive models. Ideal for MS/PhD folks with HFSS/COMSOL/Sonnet experience, strong Python, and a background in circuit QED or Josephson junctions.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000 – $176,000 + potential bonus/stock

Senior‑level process engineer role working on FEOL for advanced CMOS logic in a global semiconductor leader. You’ll design and run complex experiments, drive new process technologies, and influence strategy across high‑impact R&D projects.

Employer: DPS Group Global / Arcadis

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support structural design for high‑tech facilities like fabs, labs, and data centers as part of a multi‑discipline A/E team. Great for Revit/AutoCAD pros with industrial or cleanroom experience who want to mentor juniors and own design packages.

Employer: DPS Group Global / Arcadis

Location: Albany, New York Metropolitan Area (remote in US possible; Albany preferred)

(remote in US possible; Albany preferred) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $90,000

Design fire alarm, life safety, IT, AV, security, access control, and PA systems for advanced tech and life science projects. Good match if you have 2+ years with low‑voltage construction documents and are fluent in AutoCAD/Revit and relevant codes.

Employer: Strategic Mission Critical

Location: Albany, NY (US)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $225,000

Mid‑level fire protection role focused on mission‑critical data centers, using Revit to design suppression and alarm systems from concept through construction. Strong fit if you know US fire codes, large industrial/commercial projects, and want to mentor juniors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.