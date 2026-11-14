Albany’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like public service, unions, and compliance work. Here are several solid roles where your law or privacy skills can really matter.

Employer: NYS Public Employees Federation (PEF)

NYS Public Employees Federation (PEF) Location: Albany, NY (office-based, travel across NYS)

(office-based, travel across NYS) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,572 – $133,411/year

Work in-house for a major New York State union, handling civil rights, labor, and civil service law in state and federal courts and before agencies. Strong fit if you care about union members’ rights, like litigation and arbitrations, and want top-tier public-sector benefits with pension, 401(k), and generous time off.

Employer: Capital Region BOCES

Location: Albany, NY (Central Administration – 900 Watervliet‑Shaker Rd)

(Central Administration – 900 Watervliet‑Shaker Rd) Type: Full-time (NY HELPS non-competitive civil service title)

Full-time (NY HELPS non-competitive civil service title) Salary: Not listed

Serve as in-house counsel for Capital Region BOCES and participating school districts, covering education law, labor relations, contract negotiations, and discipline hearings. This NY HELPS role means no civil service exam and a path to competitive status later, ideal for attorneys with deep public school or public sector experience.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Albany, NY (US-based, global team)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (US): ~$69,500 – $144,200/year (range depends on internal band/location)

Join Stryker’s Global Privacy & Technology legal team and help run a worldwide data privacy program—DPIAs, DSARs, audits, and OneTrust workflows. Great for privacy pros with 2+ years of hands-on data protection work, especially if you’ve used OneTrust and want strong benefits, bonuses, and growth in a global med-tech company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.