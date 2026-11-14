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⚖️ Albany, NY legal & compliance roles with multiple $90K+ options
Albany’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like public service, unions, and compliance work. Here are several solid roles where your law or privacy skills can really matter.
Associate Counsel
- Employer: NYS Public Employees Federation (PEF)
- Location: Albany, NY (office-based, travel across NYS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,572 – $133,411/year
Work in-house for a major New York State union, handling civil rights, labor, and civil service law in state and federal courts and before agencies. Strong fit if you care about union members’ rights, like litigation and arbitrations, and want top-tier public-sector benefits with pension, 401(k), and generous time off.
Legal Counsel (NY HELPS)
- Employer: Capital Region BOCES
- Location: Albany, NY (Central Administration – 900 Watervliet‑Shaker Rd)
- Type: Full-time (NY HELPS non-competitive civil service title)
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as in-house counsel for Capital Region BOCES and participating school districts, covering education law, labor relations, contract negotiations, and discipline hearings. This NY HELPS role means no civil service exam and a path to competitive status later, ideal for attorneys with deep public school or public sector experience.
Senior Analyst, Global Privacy Compliance
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Albany, NY (US-based, global team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US): ~$69,500 – $144,200/year (range depends on internal band/location)
Join Stryker’s Global Privacy & Technology legal team and help run a worldwide data privacy program—DPIAs, DSARs, audits, and OneTrust workflows. Great for privacy pros with 2+ years of hands-on data protection work, especially if you’ve used OneTrust and want strong benefits, bonuses, and growth in a global med-tech company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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