Albany has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from state jobs to hospital and banking support. If you like organizing, data entry, and helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York State Center for Recruitment & Public Service

New York State Center for Recruitment & Public Service Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level state role with no minimum education or experience required. Hired through the NY HELPS program, which means no exam now and the chance to convert to competitive status later, opening doors to long-term state careers.

Employer: Dexian

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-office banking role focused on mail sorting, document processing, and data entry. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, fast on a keyboard/10-key, and like steady, routine work in a professional setting.

Employer: Albany Medical Center

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week, Evening shift)

Salary Range: $46,215 – $60,080/year

Hospital-based unit coordinator role mixing front desk, clerical, and customer service work on a surgical unit. You’ll manage patient records, phones, call bells, and supplies—great if you have healthcare or office experience and want steady hours with clear growth in the medical field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.