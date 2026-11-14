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📋 Albany NY Admin Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $60K+
Albany has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from state jobs to hospital and banking support. If you like organizing, data entry, and helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.
Office Assistant 1 Keyboarding (NY HELPS)
- Employer: New York State Center for Recruitment & Public Service
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level state role with no minimum education or experience required. Hired through the NY HELPS program, which means no exam now and the chance to convert to competitive status later, opening doors to long-term state careers.
Banking Operations Specialist #1023969
- Employer: Dexian
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-office banking role focused on mail sorting, document processing, and data entry. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, fast on a keyboard/10-key, and like steady, routine work in a professional setting.
Unit Coordinator: Short Stay Surgical C6 (32 hrs/week, Evening)
- Employer: Albany Medical Center
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week, Evening shift)
- Salary Range: $46,215 – $60,080/year
Hospital-based unit coordinator role mixing front desk, clerical, and customer service work on a surgical unit. You’ll manage patient records, phones, call bells, and supplies—great if you have healthcare or office experience and want steady hours with clear growth in the medical field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.