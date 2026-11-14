📢 Albany High cosmetology students featured on WTEN

Albany High School’s Cosmetology III students were recently featured in a WTEN/Ch. 10 news story that aired on Nov. 12.

During the visit, teacher LaQuita Love and her students talked about New York’s new All Textures and Types Hair Styling Law, in effect since Sept. 1, which requires cosmetology programs to teach how to work with all hair types, including textured hair.

Albany High’s three-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) cosmetology pathway already trains students to cut and style all hair types through teacher demonstrations, mannequin practice and work with real clients.

As part of this, the program offers free community clinics for Albany seniors 55+, where students practice skills like professionalism, communication and cleanliness while providing hair services.

To learn more about the cosmetology program and the free clinics for Albany seniors 55+, the district invites you to check out the WTEN news story.