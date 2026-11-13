A 36-year-old man from Albany was arrested after a report of a person with a weapon at a home on Ten Broeck St near Clinton Ave. On Friday, November 13, 2026 around 6:40 AM, police say Bobby E. Barbot pointed a handgun at a victim during a fight. The two people knew each other.

Officers soon found Barbot nearby and took him into custody. They say he had a loaded 9mm handgun, which was recovered. Barbot was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and 3rd degree, and Menacing 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to the Albany County Jail.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albany Police Department