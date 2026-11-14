💰 Albany cuts Kenwood site tax bill 62% amid data center debate

The City of Albany, NY has reached a court settlement with Guild Ventures, owner of the former Kenwood Academy site, cutting the property’s assessed value for 2025 from $8.1 million to $2.88 million.

That change lowers the annual city and school tax bill from $181,000 to $68,000 — a 62% reduction — and locks in a $3 million land value for six years (any new buildings would trigger a new tax deal). In return, the owner cannot sue again over the base land value during that period.

The settlement ends a three-year Article 7 lawsuit over the assessment. City officials say this does not obligate Albany to approve a proposed tech campus/data center at the site, which is currently not allowed under existing zoning and would also need state environmental approvals.

Local group No Kings Collective Albany has criticized the tax break as residents face a proposed 15% city tax increase. The mayor’s office says there will be public engagement and chances for residents to comment if any Kenwood Commons development moves forward.