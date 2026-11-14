Albany’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a new CDL grad or just like driving around town. Here are several local roles where you can be home most nights and still earn steady pay.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Albany / Johnstown, NY area

Albany / Johnstown, NY area Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week (about $0.69–$0.81 per mile ), plus stop and short-haul pay

(about ), plus stop and short-haul pay Schedule: 5–6 days/week, day or night shifts, home daily

This is a local, dedicated refrigerated account pulling 53' trailers with 100% no-touch freight. Great for new CDL grads (paid training) who want strong weekly pay, full benefits after 30 days, and daily home time.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.12–$31.60 per hour

Schedule: Days, home evenings and weekends

Deliver water and infrastructure products on local routes, with some forklift and warehouse work. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of Class A experience and want strong benefits, steady hours, and a job that keeps you active but close to home.

Employer: H.T. Lyons (part of MEP Services Northeast / Equans North America)

(part of MEP Services Northeast / Equans North America) Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Move tools, equipment, and materials to support HVAC and mechanical projects across the region. This role mixes driving, loading/unloading, and light warehouse/building tasks, with a strong benefits package and a stable, growing company.

Employer: Pace Labs

Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:00 AM–7:00 PM

Pick up and deliver lab samples and documents, helping support health and environmental testing. Great if you want a steady weekday schedule, like being on the road, and want full benefits with a mission-driven science company.

Employer: Otto Cadillac

Location: Albany, NY (12205)

Albany, NY (12205) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Help keep the dealership lot organized: move, park, fuel, and clean vehicles, plus occasional pick-ups and drop-offs. No dealership experience needed—just a clean NY driver’s license, reliability, and comfort driving different cars.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.