undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albany
🚌 Albany NY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
12 days ago
Albany’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a new CDL grad or just like driving around town. Here are several local roles where you can be home most nights and still earn steady pay.
Class A Local Truck Driver – CDL Graduates Welcome
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Albany / Johnstown, NY area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week (about $0.69–$0.81 per mile), plus stop and short-haul pay
- Schedule: 5–6 days/week, day or night shifts, home daily
This is a local, dedicated refrigerated account pulling 53' trailers with 100% no-touch freight. Great for new CDL grads (paid training) who want strong weekly pay, full benefits after 30 days, and daily home time.
Driver – CDL A
- Employer: Core & Main
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.12–$31.60 per hour
- Schedule: Days, home evenings and weekends
Deliver water and infrastructure products on local routes, with some forklift and warehouse work. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of Class A experience and want strong benefits, steady hours, and a job that keeps you active but close to home.
Truck Driver
- Employer: H.T. Lyons (part of MEP Services Northeast / Equans North America)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour
Move tools, equipment, and materials to support HVAC and mechanical projects across the region. This role mixes driving, loading/unloading, and light warehouse/building tasks, with a strong benefits package and a stable, growing company.
Courier
- Employer: Pace Labs
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:00 AM–7:00 PM
Pick up and deliver lab samples and documents, helping support health and environmental testing. Great if you want a steady weekday schedule, like being on the road, and want full benefits with a mission-driven science company.
Dealership Lot Attendant
- Employer: Otto Cadillac
- Location: Albany, NY (12205)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Help keep the dealership lot organized: move, park, fuel, and clean vehicles, plus occasional pick-ups and drop-offs. No dealership experience needed—just a clean NY driver’s license, reliability, and comfort driving different cars.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.