Albany’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from local banks to global tech and pharma. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: Lanco Adhesives

Lanco Adhesives Location: Albany, NY (home-based, territory across Upstate NY/CT/MA)

(home-based, territory across Upstate NY/CT/MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission

Manage an existing book of business and grow sales in paper, packaging, and furniture markets. Good fit if you know industrial products and like a mix of field travel (30–40%) and relationship-building.

Employer: Target Specialty Products (Rentokil)

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$85,000 base (plus potential incentives)

Sell turf and ornamental products to golf courses, sports fields, municipalities, and lawn pros. Benefits start day 1, and you’ll travel your territory building a book of repeat customers.

Employer: Trustco Bank

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00, some evenings/weekends)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00, some evenings/weekends) Pay Structure: Six-month ramp-up package, then commission + $15,000 sign-on bonus

Be the face of a local portfolio lender with some of the area’s lowest mortgage rates. Heavy on networking with realtors and community partners, with strong benefits and lots of earning upside once your pipeline builds.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,800–$143,000 per year

Manage and grow a portfolio of small business clients, handling loans, deposits, and cross-sell products. Ideal if you have banking/credit experience and like mixing sales with financial analysis.

Employer: Kite Pharma (Gilead)

Location: Field-based, Albany/Syracuse NY territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,905–$230,230 per year (plus bonus, stock incentives, benefits)

Lead commercial strategy for cutting-edge CAR T cancer therapies across academic hospitals and referral networks. This is a senior, field-heavy role for experienced rare disease or oncology account pros.

Employer: Kong

Location: Albany, NY (remote/field for Eastern region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base + uncapped commission and equity)

Sell complex API/AI infrastructure into Global 2000 enterprises, running six- and seven-figure deals using MEDDIC. Best for seasoned enterprise software sellers who like deep technical conversations with CTO-level buyers.

Employer: Kong

Location: Albany, NY (remote/field for Northeast region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base + uncapped commission and equity)

Very similar to the East role, but focused on the Northeast territory. You’ll own complex, multi-threaded sales cycles for Kong’s AI connectivity platform and partner closely with solutions engineers.

Employer: Ramboll

Location: Remote, based near a U.S. or European office (Albany-listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Support global bid and proposal efforts for a sustainability-focused engineering and consulting firm. Great if you enjoy writing, organizing content, and coordinating teams across time zones.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.