Albany’s tech scene is busy right now, with state agencies and big consulting firms all hiring. If you’ve got mid to senior IT skills, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: V Group Inc. (End client: NYS Office of Children & Family Services )

V Group Inc. (End client: ) Location: Albany, NY 12201 (Hybrid – ~50% remote)

Type: Contract, 24 months, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work on a major Child Care Facility System rewrite using ASP.NET MVC, VB.NET, PL/SQL (Oracle) and SQL Server Reporting Services. This is a long, stable state project for senior .NET devs (7+ years) who like enterprise apps and clear direction from a tech lead/architect.

Employer: PwC

Location: Albany, NY (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead Appian BPM and low‑code architecture for large clients, tying together cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), integrations, and automation tools like UiPath/Automation Anywhere. Great fit if you have 7+ years, Appian architecture experience, and want to own strategy, coach teams, and advise senior stakeholders.

Employer: PwC

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Manager

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Own SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and reporting projects. You’ll lead workstreams, guide solution design, and mentor staff while connecting planning, reporting, and data modeling for clients. Ideal for SAP analytics pros with 5+ years and experience leading client-facing implementations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP S/4HANA and ERP data migration programs across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll set migration strategy, oversee data cleansing and cutover, and present to senior stakeholders. Best for seasoned SAP leaders (7+ years) who know ABAP, HANA, Fiori, SAC and enjoy complex, multi-stream programs.

Employer: New York State Department of Financial Services

Location: Albany, NY Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time, Permanent (PEF bargaining unit)

Salary: Starting at $90,582, up to $114,585

Join the Technology Bureau’s Data Governance Unit working on data quality, cataloging, visualization, and policy. You’ll partner with business units, use tools like Informatica/Collibra/Alation, Snowflake, Salesforce, Tableau/Power BI, and may supervise junior staff. Non‑competitive path for folks with 7 years of data experience (degree substitutions allowed).

Employer: XIT Solutions Inc.

Location: Albany, NY (Onsite, M–F)

Type: Long-term Contract

Salary: $102,000 – $125,000 per year

Hands-on AWS lead role for someone with 9–12 years in IT and 5+ years deep AWS experience. You’ll manage EC2 environments, monitoring with CloudWatch, spin up servers, review architecture for security/performance, and use strong SQL for reporting and audits—no heavy coding, but strong systems understanding is key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.