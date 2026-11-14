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💻 Albany NY IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Roles & $280K+ Pay
Albany’s tech scene is busy right now, with state agencies and big consulting firms all hiring. If you’ve got mid to senior IT skills, there are several solid options worth a look.
Dotnet / Systems Developer (State of NY – OCFS)
- Employer: V Group Inc. (End client: NYS Office of Children & Family Services)
- Location: Albany, NY 12201 (Hybrid – ~50% remote)
- Type: Contract, 24 months, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a major Child Care Facility System rewrite using ASP.NET MVC, VB.NET, PL/SQL (Oracle) and SQL Server Reporting Services. This is a long, stable state project for senior .NET devs (7+ years) who like enterprise apps and clear direction from a tech lead/architect.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Albany, NY (Advisory practice)
- Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead Appian BPM and low‑code architecture for large clients, tying together cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), integrations, and automation tools like UiPath/Automation Anywhere. Great fit if you have 7+ years, Appian architecture experience, and want to own strategy, coach teams, and advise senior stakeholders.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC (Manager)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, Manager
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Own SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and reporting projects. You’ll lead workstreams, guide solution design, and mentor staff while connecting planning, reporting, and data modeling for clients. Ideal for SAP analytics pros with 5+ years and experience leading client-facing implementations.
SAP Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead SAP S/4HANA and ERP data migration programs across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll set migration strategy, oversee data cleansing and cutover, and present to senior stakeholders. Best for seasoned SAP leaders (7+ years) who know ABAP, HANA, Fiori, SAC and enjoy complex, multi-stream programs.
Data Analyst 2, SG-23 – Data Governance
- Employer: New York State Department of Financial Services
- Location: Albany, NY Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time, Permanent (PEF bargaining unit)
- Salary: Starting at $90,582, up to $114,585
Join the Technology Bureau’s Data Governance Unit working on data quality, cataloging, visualization, and policy. You’ll partner with business units, use tools like Informatica/Collibra/Alation, Snowflake, Salesforce, Tableau/Power BI, and may supervise junior staff. Non‑competitive path for folks with 7 years of data experience (degree substitutions allowed).
AWS Technical Lead (Onsite)
- Employer: XIT Solutions Inc.
- Location: Albany, NY (Onsite, M–F)
- Type: Long-term Contract
- Salary: $102,000 – $125,000 per year
Hands-on AWS lead role for someone with 9–12 years in IT and 5+ years deep AWS experience. You’ll manage EC2 environments, monitoring with CloudWatch, spin up servers, review architecture for security/performance, and use strong SQL for reporting and audits—no heavy coding, but strong systems understanding is key.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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