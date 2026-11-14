Healthcare hiring around Albany, NY is steady right now, with options from entry‑level clinical support to advanced practitioner roles. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this week has a nice mix of hands‑on and patient‑facing jobs.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work across trauma, emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and research settings doing MRI exams and MRI‑guided procedures. Good fit if you like advanced imaging, supporting physicians during procedures, and keeping patients safe and calm.

Employer: Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center, Inc.

Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: $23.50 – $24.50/hour

Help patients with pre‑ and post‑visit needs, close care gaps (like screenings), and coordinate referrals and records. Great for someone with healthcare office experience who enjoys data, organization, and being the “go‑to” person for patient access.

Employer: Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center, Inc.

Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.07 – $24.10/hour

Support providers with rooming patients, vitals, EKGs, basic tests, and EHR documentation while keeping clinic flow smooth. Ideal if you like direct patient contact, fast‑paced days, and being a key part of a care team.

Employer: Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center

Location: Albany, NY

Albany, NY Type: Listed as Internship

Listed as Internship Salary: $110,000 – $144,000/year

Provide primary care in school‑based health centers and other sites, focusing on kids and teens, prevention, and chronic disease management. Strong match for experienced NPs/PAs who enjoy pediatrics, community health, and working on a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.