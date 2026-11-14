Albany’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with steady campus dining, markets, and hotels all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Albany, NY (Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)

(Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour

Requirements: 2+ years chef experience

This campus chef role leads kitchen staff, oversees food quality and safety, and helps with menus. Good fit if you want steady full-time hours, solid benefits, and room to grow in higher-ed dining.

Employer: Capital Region BOCES

Location: Greater Johnstown School District (Management Services)

(Management Services) Type: Full-time, 10-month

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: No formal experience required

Entry-level school food service job helping prep food, serve on the line, clean, and sometimes run the register. Monday–Friday schedule with school-year hours is great if you want your evenings, weekends, and summers mostly free.

Employer: Cardona's Market Latham

Location: Albany, NY (and other locations possible)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Schedule: Typical shifts around 8:00–5:30 or 9:30–6:45; Sundays close at 3:00

Lead hot table and catering production, create soups and sauces, and keep the line running smoothly at this long-time family-owned market. Good for experienced cooks who want daytime-heavy hours plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Courtyard by Marriott Albany Thruway (DelMonte Hotel Group)

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Requirements: 1–3 years housekeeping experience; associate degree or equivalent preferred

Supervise Housekeeping, Laundry, and Bistro teams, handle scheduling and training, and keep guest areas and food service up to standard. Nice move if you’re ready to step into hotel leadership with benefits, travel discounts, and growth potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.