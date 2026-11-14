Albany’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: ICAN

ICAN Location: Albany, NY (embedded in Albany County Probation offices; work in homes, court, and community)

(embedded in Albany County Probation offices; work in homes, court, and community) Salary: $48,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role supporting parents and caregivers of youth involved with or at risk of juvenile justice involvement. You’ll use your own lived experience navigating systems (juvenile justice, child welfare, behavioral health, schools, Family Court) to help families advocate for themselves, access services, and build stability. Strong benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, loan forgiveness eligibility, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and flexible schedule. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center

Location: Albany, NY

Salary: $63,678 – $100,164 per year (GS-9 to GS-11)

Type: Full-time, permanent, in person

Why it’s interesting: Mental health social work role serving Veterans in a medical center and/or community clinics. Offers Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment, if approved), generous federal benefits (37–50 days paid time off per year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA contribution, health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy). Requires MSW from a CSWE-accredited school and state licensure for independent practice at the appropriate grade level.

Employer: IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless)

Location: Albany, NY

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, per diem, in person

Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you want flexible, hands-on work in homeless services on weekends and off-hours. You’ll help run the shelter, support guests with daily living skills, manage crises, and keep the space safe and welcoming. Training provided (First Aid, CPR, Naloxone); experience with homelessness, mental health, or substance use is a plus but not strictly required.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.