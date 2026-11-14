Albany’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from call centers to grocery and specialty sales. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Albany, NY

Type: Temporary / Contract

Pay: Not listed

High-volume phone-based role supporting retailers with orders, inventory questions, and game updates. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable juggling lots of calls and computer work.

Employer: Horizon Dealer Services (Ziebart of Syracuse)

Location: Albany, NY 12205 (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Front-desk style role with a clear path into sales. You’ll greet customers, handle a busy phone line, manage appointments, and support the sales team, with strong benefits and growth for people who want a sales career.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 484 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.25/hour

Hands-on retail leadership role helping run daily store operations, supervise associates, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good match if you have retail or grocery experience and don’t mind physical work and responsibility.

Employer: Sierra Forest Products

Location: Albany, NY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Office-based sales support and account management role with a focus on building relationships and growing an existing customer base. You’ll handle orders, solve issues, and work closely with logistics and warehouse teams.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 96 Wolfe Road, Albany, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.80 – $23.50/hour

Customer-facing role in the meat and seafood department, helping shoppers, wrapping and pricing products, and keeping cases stocked and clean. Expect cooler temps, some heavy lifting, and lots of movement.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 96 Wolfe Road, Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Nights/Overnights

Pay: $16.80 – $23.50/hour

Overnight stocking role keeping shelves full and the store looking sharp. Great if you like working behind the scenes, can lift up to 60 lbs, and don’t mind late or early hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many of these employers hire often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.