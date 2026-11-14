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🛒 Albany NY customer service & retail roles with multiple openings
Albany’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from call centers to grocery and specialty sales. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.
Call Center Specialists (Contract)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Temporary / Contract
- Pay: Not listed
High-volume phone-based role supporting retailers with orders, inventory questions, and game updates. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable juggling lots of calls and computer work.
Customer Service Coordinator – Sales Development Track
- Employer: Horizon Dealer Services (Ziebart of Syracuse)
- Location: Albany, NY 12205 (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour
Front-desk style role with a clear path into sales. You’ll greet customers, handle a busy phone line, manage appointments, and support the sales team, with strong benefits and growth for people who want a sales career.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 484 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50 – $20.25/hour
Hands-on retail leadership role helping run daily store operations, supervise associates, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good match if you have retail or grocery experience and don’t mind physical work and responsibility.
Sales – Customer Experience Representative
- Employer: Sierra Forest Products
- Location: Albany, NY (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year
Office-based sales support and account management role with a focus on building relationships and growing an existing customer base. You’ll handle orders, solve issues, and work closely with logistics and warehouse teams.
PT Meat Market Seafood Sales Associate
- Employer: Hannaford
- Location: 96 Wolfe Road, Albany, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.80 – $23.50/hour
Customer-facing role in the meat and seafood department, helping shoppers, wrapping and pricing products, and keeping cases stocked and clean. Expect cooler temps, some heavy lifting, and lots of movement.
FT Stock Crew (Nights)
- Employer: Hannaford
- Location: 96 Wolfe Road, Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time, Nights/Overnights
- Pay: $16.80 – $23.50/hour
Overnight stocking role keeping shelves full and the store looking sharp. Great if you like working behind the scenes, can lift up to 60 lbs, and don’t mind late or early hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many of these employers hire often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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