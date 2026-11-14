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💰 Albany NY Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $90K+
Albany’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on AP work to high-level capital planning and risk analytics. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Senior Billing Supervisor
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Albany, NY
Type: Full-time, mid-level
Salary: $91,800 – $132,600/year
This role leads e‑billing and payment workflows, supervises billing/receivables staff, and partners with leadership to improve billing processes. Good fit if you have 5+ years legal billing experience, strong Excel skills, and want full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).
Collections & Contracts Coordinator
Employer: Carver Companies
Location: Albany, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role at the crossroads of AR, contracts, and sales support. You’ll handle vendor onboarding, contract paperwork, AR collections, and audit‑ready documentation while working closely with the Treasurer and finance team.
Senior Staff Credit Risk Analyst, Loss Forecasting
Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
Location: Albany, NY (New York pay band)
Type: Full-time
Expected Base Pay Range (NY): $187,000 – $253,000/year
Lead loss forecasting for a fast‑growing SMB lending business, building models, analyzing portfolio performance, and partnering with senior leaders across finance and capital markets. Ideal for someone with 7+ years analytics (Python/R, SQL) and lending/fintech risk experience.
Accounts Payable (AP) Specialist
Employer: Not listed
Location: Albany, NY
Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 9–5)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on full‑cycle AP for a large multi‑entity property portfolio: invoice intake, 3‑way match, coding, payment scheduling, reconciliations, and check run review. Good for detail‑oriented AP pros who like high‑volume work and tight vendor relationships.
Lead Director, Capital Planning & Portfolio Governance
Employer: CVS Health (Aetna Clinical Solutions)
Location: Remote/Hybrid – open to locations, preference Central/Eastern time zones (Albany-friendly)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $100,000 – $231,540/year + bonus & equity eligibility
Executive‑level role leading capital planning, investment portfolio governance, and resource capacity planning across Aetna Clinical Solutions. Best for someone with 10+ years in strategic finance/portfolio management and experience advising senior leaders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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