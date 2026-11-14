Albany’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on AP work to high-level capital planning and risk analytics. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, mid-level

Salary: $91,800 – $132,600/year

This role leads e‑billing and payment workflows, supervises billing/receivables staff, and partners with leadership to improve billing processes. Good fit if you have 5+ years legal billing experience, strong Excel skills, and want full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Carver Companies

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role at the crossroads of AR, contracts, and sales support. You’ll handle vendor onboarding, contract paperwork, AR collections, and audit‑ready documentation while working closely with the Treasurer and finance team.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Albany, NY (New York pay band)

Type: Full-time

Expected Base Pay Range (NY): $187,000 – $253,000/year

Lead loss forecasting for a fast‑growing SMB lending business, building models, analyzing portfolio performance, and partnering with senior leaders across finance and capital markets. Ideal for someone with 7+ years analytics (Python/R, SQL) and lending/fintech risk experience.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 9–5)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on full‑cycle AP for a large multi‑entity property portfolio: invoice intake, 3‑way match, coding, payment scheduling, reconciliations, and check run review. Good for detail‑oriented AP pros who like high‑volume work and tight vendor relationships.

Employer: CVS Health (Aetna Clinical Solutions)

Location: Remote/Hybrid – open to locations, preference Central/Eastern time zones (Albany-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $100,000 – $231,540/year + bonus & equity eligibility

Executive‑level role leading capital planning, investment portfolio governance, and resource capacity planning across Aetna Clinical Solutions. Best for someone with 10+ years in strategic finance/portfolio management and experience advising senior leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.