⚠️ Albany school district email is working again

Microsoft Outlook email for the City School District of Albany is back to normal for both sending and receiving messages as of 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

The problem started Thursday afternoon and was caused by a worldwide Microsoft outage.

If you emailed any district employee between Thursday afternoon and 9 a.m. Friday, please resend your message to make sure it was delivered.