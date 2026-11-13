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Albany
⚠️ Albany school district email back online; resend recent messages
11 days ago
⚠️ Albany school district email is working again
Microsoft Outlook email for the City School District of Albany is back to normal for both sending and receiving messages as of 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.
The problem started Thursday afternoon and was caused by a worldwide Microsoft outage.
If you emailed any district employee between Thursday afternoon and 9 a.m. Friday, please resend your message to make sure it was delivered.
More Info: District email service restored | City School Dist...
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