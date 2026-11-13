Albany’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who like building, fixing, and leading crews. Here are a few strong options if you’re handy and ready for your next move.

Employer: The Brothers that just do Gutters

The Brothers that just do Gutters Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (performance-based pay; exact amount not listed)

Competitive (performance-based pay; exact amount not listed) Perks: Paid time off, holidays, 401(k) matching, bonus based on performance, free uniforms, training & development, wellness resources, employee discounts, company parties, opportunity for advancement

Hands-on leadership role where you run gutter installation crews, work in the field, and coach newer installers. Great fit if you have 3+ years in gutters/roofing/exterior construction, like leading people, and want a clear path into operations or general management.

Employer: TopTier Automotive Services Inc.

TopTier Automotive Services Inc. Location: Albany, NY (Hybrid remote / mobile)

Type: Independent contractor / partner program

Pay: $113.40 – $345.00 per day (60/40 revenue share – you keep 60% + 100% of tips)

(60/40 revenue share – you keep 60% + 100% of tips) Perks: Flexible schedule, paid training, profit sharing, opportunities for advancement, employee discount, free parking

Ideal if you already own a mobile detailing rig and want steady work without chasing customers. TopTier handles marketing, leads, and scheduling, you handle the detailing and keep most of the revenue.

Employer: HireAlpha (recruiting for an HVAC construction firm)

HireAlpha (recruiting for an HVAC construction firm) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Office-based support role helping with preconstruction for HVAC projects—bids, drawings, permits, vendor pricing, and tracking schedules. Good match if you’re organized, strong with Excel/Word/Outlook, and like keeping complex projects on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and send a few quick applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.