Albany’s building and grounds scene is busy right now, from hospital cleaning crews to snow pros and pest control techs. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health / St. Peter’s Hospital

Trinity Health / Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $16.20 – $19.74/hour

Help keep hospital rooms and hallways clean, safe, and ready for patients and staff. This role is active, includes lifting and regular cleaning tasks, and comes with benefits, paid leave, and shift differentials.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour base

Mix of pest control, wildlife exclusion, and minor construction/repair work, indoors and outdoors. Benefits start day 1, with training, growth paths, and a company truck-based role where every day looks a little different.

Employer: Chameleon Property Services

Location: Albany, NY (commercial sites)

Type: Seasonal, on-call during storms

Pay: $35.00 – $60.00/hour (by role) + $1,500–$2,500 full-season bonus

High-paying winter work for experienced snow pros only: loaders, plow-truck drivers, and sidewalk crews. On-call during storms (nights, weekends, holidays), with strong hourly rates and a big bonus if you stay on through the full season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of jobs in Albany tend to fill fast once winter and busy seasons hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.