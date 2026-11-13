Albany’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in K–12, adult learning, and ed‑tech. Here are several solid options if you love helping students learn and grow.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote, based near Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year

Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead the full life cycle of certification exams and assessments for Pearson’s Certiport products. This role is great if you have 5+ years in test/assessment development, enjoy managing large projects, and like working with psychometricians, tech teams, and global partners.

Employer: Capital Region BOCES

Location: Adult Health Careers Program – Albany Campus, 925B Watervliet‑Shaker Ave, Albany, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service, NY HELPS non-competitive title)

Oversee adult and secondary Health Careers programs, including teachers, clinical rotations, SIM labs, and student management. Ideal for a Registered Nurse with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years RN experience, including time in staff development or nursing education—no civil service exam required under NY HELPS.

Employer: Capital Region BOCES

Location: Educational Support Services, 900 Watervliet‑Shaker Road, Albany, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service, provisional possible)

Run key support services for local schools, including STEM instructional materials, non-public school textbooks, and the BOCES courier service. Best fit for someone with a Bachelor’s or Master’s in business, public admin, education, or related field plus 4–6 years of program management in an educational setting, and who likes budgets, logistics, and leading staff.

Employer: Nourishing Minds Tutoring

Location: Albany area (Albany, Duanesburg, Guilderland, Clifton Park, NY)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $40 – $45/hour

Provide one-on-one or small-group special education tutoring in students’ homes or virtually. Great side role if you’re a NY State–certified Special Education elementary teacher who wants flexible hours, strong hourly pay, and support with matching to clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.