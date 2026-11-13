Albany’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid base pay and strong commission plans on the table. If you like building relationships and don’t mind being on the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $70,000–$110,000 (base + commission)

You’ll own a territory and be the go-to person for onsite services like portable restrooms and related equipment. This role is great if you have 3+ years of technical or rental sales, enjoy consultative selling, and want strong benefits, paid parental leave, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Contract

Base Salary Range: $81,500+ (base; plus potential incentives per posting)

Manage a portfolio of elevator and escalator service accounts, focusing on renewals, upgrades, and maintenance contracts. Good fit if you like account management, negotiation, and field/office mix, and want day-one medical, 401(k) match up to 7%, and generous PTO.

Employer: ADT

Location: Albany, NY (field-based)

Type: Not listed (commission sales role)

Not listed (commission sales role) Earnings Potential: New reps can earn around $105,000; experienced reps $150,000+ (uncapped commission)

Training Pay: Up to $4,000 in first 8 weeks

You’ll re-engage former ADT customers, not cold-call random leads, selling smart home security and automation. Ideal if you’re self-motivated, tech-comfortable, have a car and clean license, and want uncapped commission, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—sales skills travel well, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.