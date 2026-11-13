Albany’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around data centers, highways, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong options here with serious pay and impact.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Albany, NY (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Lead I&C engineering for hyperscale data centers, setting technical direction on BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and complex controls architecture. This is a senior SME role with 15+ years experience and PE required, lots of client-facing leadership, and travel to major mission-critical projects.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc. (Creighton Manning)

Location: Albany, NY (hybrid; also Poughkeepsie, NY)

(hybrid; also Poughkeepsie, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary (Albany): $44 – $60/hour

Design and lead projects for roads, intersections, trails, and sidewalks that connect New York communities. This PE-level role (8+ years experience) lets you manage highway design work with a strong backlog, plus solid benefits and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Springtide (IPS division)

Location: Albany, NY metro (full-time remote considered)

(full-time remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,650 – $183,300

Senior HVAC/mechanical design role focused on semiconductor facilities—air handling, chilled/hot water systems, steam, central plants, and controls. Great fit if you have 10+ years in building/HVAC design and want complex, high-tech projects with the option to work fully remote.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often some flexibility for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.