🚌 Albany, NY transportation jobs with multiple high-pay roles

Albany’s moving, and so are the jobs. If you like engines, buses, trucks, or planes, there are several solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Internship (leadership/foreman track)

(leadership/foreman track) Pay: Up to $38.26/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a 24/7 bus maintenance operation with 300+ vehicles and 120 employees. Great fit if you have diesel experience, a CDL, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, pension, PTO) in a union shop.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Albany, NY (airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.13/hour starting

Deadline: November 23, 2026 (apply before 11:59 PM EST the day before)

(apply before 11:59 PM EST the day before) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on aircraft maintenance role doing inspections, repairs, and tests. Comes with paid training, holiday pay, 401(k), vacation, medical/dental, and family travel on the American Airlines network, plus potential bonuses.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Albany, NY (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Why it’s worth a look: Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with all miles paid, fuel price support (target $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), health insurance program, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Requires 2+ years CDL-A and a passport.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.