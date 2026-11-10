🛒 Albany, NY Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Albany’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from transit to fashion to sports. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,669 – $82,002/year

Lead CDTA’s customer service call center, coach a team of reps, and handle higher-level rider issues across bus, FLEX On Demand, STAR paratransit, and more. Good fit if you have 5+ years call center leadership, like using data and tech to improve service, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, pension, PTO).

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum wage)

Help customers style accessories and perform ear piercings using Claire’s clinical standards. Great if you love fashion, trends, and working with kids and first-time piercings; perks include an employee discount, growth opportunities, and 401(k) match and paid time off options for part-timers.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.00 – $27.00/hour

Be the behind-the-scenes pro keeping the store “athlete-ready” with accurate inventory, clean displays, and smooth operations while still helping shoppers on the floor. Ideal if you like sports or athleisure, enjoy a mix of physical work and customer contact, and want a role with training and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always learn more in the interview and keep your options open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.