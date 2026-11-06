Fatal crash on Western Ave and Tryon St

A 78-year-old man was hit by a car on Western Avenue near Tryon Street on Thursday, November 5th, 2026 around 5:45 PM. Police say he was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when an oncoming vehicle struck him.

Albany Fire Department and emergency medical staff treated the man at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there. The driver stayed at the scene, is working with police, and was not hurt. The road has been reopened, and the crash investigation is still ongoing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albany Police Department