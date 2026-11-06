🚌 Albany, NY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Albany’s on-the-road job scene is busy right now, from campus shuttles to church trips to high‑paying OTR runs. If you like driving and staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: University Heights Association (serving Russell Sage College)

University Heights Association (serving Russell Sage College) Location: Albany, NY (runs between Albany & Troy)

(runs between Albany & Troy) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Drive the Sage College shuttle van between campuses and local spots like malls and transit hubs. Good fit if you know local roads, have a clean NYS driver’s license, and want steady hours with health insurance and paid time off.

Employer: Goodway Gourmet Bakery (for church activities)

Goodway Gourmet Bakery (for church activities) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time, as-needed (contract)

Pay: $100–$150 per trip (extra pay possible for longer trips)

Drive a small or large bus for church services, youth events, and trips. Great if you want flexible, occasional work and already have (or can get) a CDL with passenger/bus endorsements and can pass background and drug/alcohol checks.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Based in/around Albany, NY – North Regional OTR

Type: Full-time OTR

Pay: About $1,700–$1,900/week (≈$97K–$117K/year)

Run 100% no-touch dry van across the North Region with an 18 days out / 5 days home schedule. Late‑model trucks come with fridge, microwave, TV, APU, and more, plus Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, and quarterly safety bonuses for experienced Class A CDL drivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.