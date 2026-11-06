💰 Albany, NY Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Albany’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from state government to global firms. Here are several solid accounting and audit roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Argo / Clearbrook (specialty insurance)

Argo / Clearbrook (specialty insurance) Location: Albany, NY (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $101,184 – $119,782 (Albany range) + annual bonus

Lead key parts of the month-end close and US GAAP/STAT reporting for a well-established insurance group. Great fit if you have 4+ years accounting/audit experience, strong Excel, and want hands-on work with statutory “Yellow Book” financials, audits, and process improvement.

Employer: PwC

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $335,000 + discretionary bonus

Senior leadership role on PwC’s Global Information Reporting team, advising large clients on complex tax rules (FATCA, 1441, FBAR, etc.). Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 5+ years’ experience, and a CPA or similar credential, and want to lead big projects and coach teams.

Employer: New York State Department of Transportation

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, NYS civil service (NY HELPS program)

Salary: State graded range (starts at hiring rate; see NYS salary schedules)

Help audit DOT programs, systems, and internal controls, and support special projects and annual audit planning. Good option if you have a relevant bachelor’s degree (accounting, finance, business, IT, public policy, etc.) and want a stable state job with a path from trainee to full Internal Auditor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you don’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.