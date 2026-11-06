📣 Albany NY Sales & Marketing – Multiple Territory & Retail Roles

Albany’s sales scene is busy right now, from on-the-road territory roles to in-store retail sales with strong commissions. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: CID Attachments

CID Attachments Location: Albany, New York Metropolitan Area (covers NY, ME, VT, RI, CT, NH, MA)

(covers NY, ME, VT, RI, CT, NH, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

Manage a dealer network across the Northeast for compact construction attachments. This is a 75% travel, field-based role with a company vehicle, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation, ideal if you like independence and growing a territory.

Employer: IronCraft Attachments

IronCraft Attachments Location: Albany, New York Metropolitan Area (multi-state Northeast territory)

(multi-state Northeast territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

Oversee sales, parts, and service support for skid steer and tractor implement dealers across several states. You’ll grow existing accounts, sign new dealers, and travel about 75% of the time, with health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, company vehicle, and paid vacation included.

Employer: Lumber Liquidators

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive salary + uncapped commission & bonus program (exact base not listed)

Help customers pick flooring, own the sales process from first chat to follow-up, and build repeat business in a showroom setting. Comes with healthcare, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, wellness days, and 6 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit. And if you apply, do it soon; good sales roles in Albany tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.