🏥 Albany NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Albany’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from imaging to advanced practice roles. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are solid options here with good pay and no-night schedules.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Albany, NY (travel contract)

Type: Full-time, Travel | Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,483 per week (estimated)

Travel radiology role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, working days only. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and Day 1 health benefits while you gain experience in a critical-care style setting.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Albany, NY (travel contract)

Type: Travel | Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour flexible shifts

Pay: $2,547 per week (estimated)

Operate CT scanners, prep and educate patients, and handle histories and positioning. Good fit if you want premium travel pay, flexible 12s, and experience with a nationwide travel agency.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Albany VA Medical Center

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, GS-11 | Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: Competitive federal salary with regular increases (GS-11)

Microbiology CLS role at full performance level, doing advanced testing, QC, and instrument maintenance for veterans. Comes with strong federal benefits: pension, 401K with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off, parental leave, and childcare subsidy for eligible staff.

Employer: New York Oncology Hematology

Location: Albany, NY (Capital Region sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19–$24/hour

Support PET technologists in a leading oncology practice—help with patient flow, records, transport, and basic data tasks. Good entry point if you have 3–5 years of healthcare experience, CPR, and want to be close to cutting-edge cancer care and clinical trials.

Employer: Evolve Orthopedic Partners / OrthoNY

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no evenings, weekends, or holidays

Pay: Based on experience (new grads welcome)

Outpatient ortho imaging role with modern equipment and a steady weekday schedule. Great if you have an accredited radiologic tech education, NYS license + ARRT, and want work–life balance plus chances for growth and CE.

Employer: Capital Cardiology Associates

Location: Albany / Capital Region, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm, no nights, no weekends

Pay Range: $42–$60/hour, based on experience

Join a Top Workplace using state-of-the-art cardiac CT scanners across multiple sites. Ideal if you’re ARRT registered in CT, NYSDOH licensed, have 1+ year CT experience, and want strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Optum – Home & Community Care

Location: Albany / Rensselaer, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: No on-call, no weekends, no holidays

Compensation Range: $125,000–$175,000 total cash (base + bonus)

Bonus: $40,000 student loan repayment OR $30,000 sign-on bonus

Advanced practice role caring for high-risk seniors in nursing homes, senior housing, and assisted living. Great fit for NPs (FNP/Adult/Geri) or PAs who want field-based work, EMR-heavy practice, and strong benefits plus loan repayment or a big sign-on.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more locations, shifts, or flexibility than the quick view shows.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.