🔧 Albany Building & Grounds Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $120K

Albany has a nice mix of hands-on maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to high-skill electrical and leadership roles. Good options here whether you want steady nights, travel between sites, or a big step up in pay.

Employer: Austin Allen Inc

Austin Allen Inc Location: Albany, NY (On-site, no remote)

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: Up to $120,000/year + benefits + bonus + paid relocation

Lead the maintenance team and move the plant toward proactive, reliability-focused maintenance. Ideal if you have 5+ years in maintenance leadership (food & beverage preferred), are strong with CMMS, and want to drive safety, uptime, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Janitronics

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tues–Fri, 11 PM – 2 AM

Pay: $18/hour

Night cleaning role handling sweeping, mopping, trash, and restocking to keep workplaces clean and safe. Offers paid training, weekly pay, PTO, and benefits for full-time staff, plus room to grow if you like janitorial work.

Employer: Janitronics

Location: Albany, NY (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5 PM – 12 AM

Pay: $18.50/hour + mileage & travel time reimbursement

Clean several customer locations in the area, using your own car to travel between sites. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want paid training, weekly pay, PTO, holidays, and health/retirement benefits.

Employer: NY Creates / Research Foundation for SUNY

Location: 257 Fuller Road, Albany, NY 12203

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Pay: $42.00–$50.00/hour (based on experience & education)

Hands-on role keeping a high-tech campus running: maintain and troubleshoot electrical distribution, fire alarm, security, HVAC controls, and automation systems. Best for a Journeyman Electrician with apprenticeship plus 5+ years’ experience, strong safety focus, and comfort working at heights and responding to emergencies.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.