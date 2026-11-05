🚧 Albany, NY Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Albany’s building scene is busy right now, from highways to big vertical projects. If you work with your hands or lead crews, there are some strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time, Salary/Exempt

Salary: $100,000 – $133,000

Senior estimating role on complex, large-scale projects. You’ll handle conceptual estimates, bids, budgets, value engineering, and subcontractor relations while leading parts of the estimating team.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a highway/bridge contractor)

Location: Glenmont, NY (Albany area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $140,000 (DOE)

Lead field operations on DOT highway and bridge jobs. Strong package with 100% healthcare for you and your family, at least 10% retirement contribution, and year-end bonus potential.

Employer: Not listed (busy independent shop)

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Fast-paced, high-volume shop with steady work year-round and immediate hiring. Good fit if you want full bays, solid earning potential, and perks like employee discount and paid time off.

Employer: Tri-Lift, Inc.

Location: Albany, NY (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Service and maintain forklifts and related equipment for a long-established dealer (47+ years in business). Offers medical, dental, life insurance, paid time off, 401(k) match, training, and advancement; ideal if you have at least 1 year of mechanical experience and like field work.

Employer: Pike Construction Services

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $139,000

Lead building projects up to $50M from start to finish, owning safety, schedule, quality, and budget. Best for experienced supers (10+ years or 3+ years as a Superintendent I) who want to run major jobs and grow with a 150-year-old firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.