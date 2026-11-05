🏭 Albany NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Albany’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and seeing real results, these local manufacturing and production roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Location: Albany, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep donated items moving from the back room to the sales floor. You’ll sort, hang, tag, and price clothing and other goods, stay active on your feet, and support The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center program. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and keep a clean, organized work area.

Employer: Galaxy Pharmaceuticals

Location: Albany, NY (15 Walker Way, 12205)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $50,000–$65,000 per year, depending on experience

Work in a 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility making sterile drug products under cGMP. You’ll review batch records, manage SOPs and training files, support deviations/CAPA, and help prep for FDA and state inspections. Great fit if you have a science degree or GMP experience, strong attention to detail, and want a stable QA career path.

Employer: Messer

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Likely full-time, on-site (process plant role)

Likely (process plant role) Salary: $33.00–$44.00 per hour

Hands-on role in an industrial gases process plant, mixing operations with basic maintenance and troubleshooting. You’ll support plant start-ups/shutdowns, do analyzer checks, help with instrumentation or electrical work (with training), and follow strict safety procedures. Requires 3+ years plant/maintenance experience, ability to lift 50 lbs and work at heights, plus a valid driver’s license.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.