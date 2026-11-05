🔬 Albany, NY Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

Albany’s science scene is busy right now, from state environmental work to pharma labs and clean transportation consulting. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (NYS graded position with generous state benefits)

Lead the Research and Data Analytics Section in the Division of Environmental Remediation, working on major cleanup projects like Hudson River PCBs, Onondaga Lake, and PFAS sites. This role mixes high-level research, team leadership, big environmental datasets (EQuIS/GIS), and public-facing work on DEI and Environmental Justice.

Employer: ICF

Location: US Remote (preferred: VA, DC, NY, or MA )

(preferred: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,355 – $114,503 per year (based on experience and location)

Join a national consulting team helping utilities and governments expand electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. You’ll do research, data analysis, policy and regulatory review, and client-facing work to support transportation electrification and decarbonization, all with flexible remote work.

Employer: Galaxy Pharmaceuticals (503B Outsourcing Facility)

Location: Albany, NY (15 Walker Way, 12205)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Run the environmental monitoring program and microbiology testing for sterile drug products in a cGMP facility. Hands-on role with EM sampling, sterility, endotoxin, and bioburden testing, plus SOPs, deviations, and support for FDA and State Board inspections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—science careers often grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.