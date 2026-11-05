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🍽️ Albany NY Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Albany’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these are worth a look.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)
- Location: Albany, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead shifts at a busy McDonald’s, making sure guests get fast, friendly service and the restaurant runs smoothly. You’ll handle crew management, scheduling, food safety, and daily operations, with chances to grow your leadership skills.
Dishwasher (Full Time)
- Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)
- Location: Albany Academy – 135 Academy Drive, Albany, NY 12208
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, morning shift
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Keep the school kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, pans, and work areas in a steady weekday role. This job offers free lunch, free coffee, uniforms, and full-time benefits through Compass Group, with training provided.
Front Office Manager
- Employer: Hampton by Hilton
- Location: Albany, NY 12205
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour
Run the front desk team at a Hampton by Hilton, from hiring and coaching staff to watching budgets and guest satisfaction scores. Good fit if you have hotel front office experience and enjoy leading a team while creating smooth, friendly stays for guests.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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