🍽️ Albany NY Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Albany’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy McDonald’s, making sure guests get fast, friendly service and the restaurant runs smoothly. You’ll handle crew management, scheduling, food safety, and daily operations, with chances to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Albany Academy – 135 Academy Drive, Albany, NY 12208

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, morning shift

Pay: $17.00/hour

Keep the school kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, pans, and work areas in a steady weekday role. This job offers free lunch, free coffee, uniforms, and full-time benefits through Compass Group, with training provided.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Albany, NY 12205

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Run the front desk team at a Hampton by Hilton, from hiring and coaching staff to watching budgets and guest satisfaction scores. Good fit if you have hotel front office experience and enjoy leading a team while creating smooth, friendly stays for guests.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.