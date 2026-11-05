📣 Albany, NY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $70K+ Openings

Albany’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from higher ed and pharma start‑ups to global brands. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Excelsior University

Location: Albany, NY (on-site, senior leadership)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000 – $210,000 Lead all enrollment and brand marketing for Excelsior, reporting directly to the President. You’ll own student pipeline growth, manage a multimillion‑dollar budget, run an internal “agency” serving partner institutions, and build a high‑performing marketing team.

Employer: Mackenzie Stuart (for a major window manufacturer)

Location: Albany, New York Metropolitan Area (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Take over an established book of 300+ contractor accounts and grow it across Upstate NY. Great fit if you like being on the road, meeting builders and contractors, and turning building‑products know‑how into sales—even if you’re newer to formal sales.

Employer: Schindler Group

Location: Albany, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $110,900 base (plus commissions/long‑term incentives) Manage and grow elevator and escalator service contracts, focusing on maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. You’ll own a territory, build long‑term client relationships, and earn commission on top of a strong benefits package (401k match up to 7%, day‑one health coverage, generous PTO).

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (US) – Eastern/Central time zone preferred; open to NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $120,000 High‑impact B2B product marketing role shaping go‑to‑market for Pearson’s enterprise learning and skills products. You’ll build new growth programs, lead competitive marketing and SEO strategy, and create buyer guides and thought leadership for global enterprise clients.

Employer: GalaxyPharma (Galaxy Pharmaceuticals)

Location: Albany, NY (in-person, 15 Walker Way)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 per year Be the first commercial hire at a 503B sterile injectables start‑up, working directly with the CEO. You’ll win new hospital and clinic accounts, run the order desk, manage the CRM, and grow into leading the sales team as the company scales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a few full postings can spark ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.