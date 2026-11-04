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Albany
Police activity at multiple Albany intersections
2 days ago
There is active police work happening at Dana Avenue and New Scotland Avenue, Broad Street and 4th Avenue, and Brevator St and Western Avenue. This is tied to ongoing investigations.
Neighbors are asked to avoid these areas and use other routes. Police report there is no active threat to the public at this time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Albany Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.