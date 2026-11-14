Albany’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from local delivery to high‑earning OTR work.

Employer: GEX Transport

GEX Transport Location: Albany, GA (Over‑the‑Road)

(Over‑the‑Road) Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week

Type: Full‑time, OTR, Class A CDL

Full‑time, OTR, Class A CDL Great for: Recent CDL school grads wanting paid training and a clear path to solo driving. Home every 2 weeks with 2 days off, 2,500–3,200 miles per week, and a driver mentor to help you get started.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Albany, GA (store‑based, local routes)

(store‑based, local routes) Pay: $13.75–$14.50 per hour

Type: Full‑time

Great for: Drivers who want to be home daily and like working with people. You’ll deliver and set up furniture and electronics, have Sundays off, get PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and on‑demand pay options.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Albany, GA and nationwide OTR

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators), $5,000/week minimum average when working

(team owner operators), when working Type: Full‑time, Owner Operator, OTR Dry Van

Great for: Experienced (2+ years) Class A owner operators who want high earnings hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, permits, and insurance, plus a $5,000 referral bonus. Passport required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.