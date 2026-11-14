🚧 S. Jackson Street closing for up to 2 weeks

Starting Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8 a.m., Jackson Street in Albany, GA will be closed between Broad Avenue and Oglethorpe Boulevard for construction.

The work is expected to last about 7–14 days, or until it’s finished.

What drivers should do:

Use alternate routes around this stretch of Jackson Street

around this stretch of Jackson Street Follow the detour signs that will be posted

that will be posted Plan for possible delays in this area while construction is underway

If you regularly drive this part of S. Jackson Street, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going during the closure period.