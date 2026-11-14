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Albany
🚧 S. Jackson Street closed Nov 16 for 7–14 days
12 days ago
🚧 S. Jackson Street closing for up to 2 weeks
Starting Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8 a.m., Jackson Street in Albany, GA will be closed between Broad Avenue and Oglethorpe Boulevard for construction.
The work is expected to last about 7–14 days, or until it’s finished.
What drivers should do:
- Use alternate routes around this stretch of Jackson Street
- Follow the detour signs that will be posted
- Plan for possible delays in this area while construction is underway
If you regularly drive this part of S. Jackson Street, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going during the closure period.
More Info: Press Release - Road Closure on S. Jackson Street ...
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