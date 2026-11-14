Albany’s medical scene is busy and growing, with steady demand from the big hospital system and specialty providers. If you’re in healthcare and want stable hours or flexible contract work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Albany, GA

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

M–F schedule with optional on‑call weeks, focused on procedures only (no diagnostic radiology). You’ll handle CT/US‑guided biopsies, para/thoracentesis, lumbar punctures, myelograms, drains/chest tubes, nephrostomies, embolizations for trauma, contrast US, and kidney/liver ablations. CompHealth provides weekly pay, complimentary housing and travel, malpractice coverage, and helps with hospital privileges and credentialing.

Employer: Phoebe Putney Health System

Location: Albany, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role supporting nurses and physicians with direct patient care in an acute setting. You’ll collect specimens, run basic lab tests, perform EKGs, drug screens, and breath alcohols, plus help with clerical tasks. Requires High School Diploma or GED, CNA and BLS; 1+ year of patient care experience is preferred.

Employer: Phoebe Putney Health System

Location: Albany, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient RN role focused on assessment, care planning, conscious sedation, and coordination across the care team. Requires an Associate Degree in Nursing (BSN preferred), 1–2 years of nursing experience, GA RN license, BLS, and ACLS (by end of orientation). Strong fit if you like structured care, quality improvement, and evidence‑based practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.