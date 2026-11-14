Albany’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles helping kids, families, and people in recovery. If you like people-focused work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aspire Behavioral Health & DD Services

Aspire Behavioral Health & DD Services Location: Albany, GA (Dougherty County)

(Dougherty County) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate services at The Change Center, doing intakes, crisis support, and recovery-focused groups like support circles, art classes, and yoga. Great fit if you have social services experience and want a hands-on role helping peers use community resources and stay on track with their recovery.

Employer: Aspire Behavioral Health & DD Services

Aspire Behavioral Health & DD Services Location: Region 6 / IC3 program (posting via Albany, GA)

Region 6 / IC3 program (posting via Albany, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $30,000/year

Provide intensive care coordination for youth and families using a High Fidelity Wraparound model. You’ll organize Child & Family Team meetings, do weekly face-to-face visits, and link families to medical, social, and educational supports.

Employer: State of Georgia – Department of Human Services (DFCS)

Location: Albany, GA (Dougherty County)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $73,000/year

Lead an adoption placement team focused on child safety and permanency. This is a leadership role: you’ll supervise staff, manage budgets, ensure policy compliance, and build partnerships in the community, with strong state benefits and retirement.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.