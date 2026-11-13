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Albany
🛒 Albany, GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Leadership Roles
3 days ago
Albany’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Team Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #588
- Location: 2825 Ledo Rd, Albany, GA
- Salary: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-Time, Seasonal
This role leads seasonal associates and keeps holiday merchandise moving and stocked. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
Store Manager – Albany, GA (Store #16408)
- Employer: Dollar General
- Location: Albany, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
You’ll run the whole store: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, watching sales and expenses, and leading customer service. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want benefits like health coverage, 401(k), vacation, and potential short-term incentives.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Albany, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time (flexible schedule, including nights/weekends)
Lead sales on the parts side, coach team members, and keep inventory and cash handling on track while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you like cars, want to grow into higher management, and enjoy a fast-paced, goal-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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