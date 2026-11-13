🛒 Albany, GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Leadership Roles

Albany’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #588

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2825 Ledo Rd, Albany, GA

Salary: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Seasonal

This role leads seasonal associates and keeps holiday merchandise moving and stocked. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Albany, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

You’ll run the whole store: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, watching sales and expenses, and leading customer service. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want benefits like health coverage, 401(k), vacation, and potential short-term incentives.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Albany, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time (flexible schedule, including nights/weekends)

Lead sales on the parts side, coach team members, and keep inventory and cash handling on track while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you like cars, want to grow into higher management, and enjoy a fast-paced, goal-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.