Albany neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Detangler brush

Detangler brush Condition: Damaged box (brush itself not described as damaged)

(brush itself not described as damaged) Location: Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, California

Details: The poster shared photos so you can see the brush and packaging before you decide.

The poster shared photos so you can see the brush and packaging before you decide. Pickup notes: Available any time ; the owner says they can leave it out for you .

Available ; the owner says they can . Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two ice machines for cold therapy

Two for cold therapy Includes: Cooler, tubing, and accessories for pain relief and recovery

for pain relief and recovery Condition: Both machines are in good working order Blue machine: Has a timer Black machine: Power cord connection is touchy — you need to jiggle the cord in the back so the circuit catches

Both machines are in Location: Albany Terrace, Albany, CA

Pickup notes: The machines are in front of the garage , so you can likely grab them without contact.

The machines are , so you can likely grab them without contact. Category: Sports & outdoors

Sports & outdoors Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 5’9" stuffed Beetle Juice Halloween decoration (mannequin-style)

(mannequin-style) Description: Super awesome and kinda creepy stuffed Beetle Juice figure used in a Halloween setup.

Super awesome and stuffed Beetle Juice figure used in a Halloween setup. Costume details: Comes with an adult Beetle Juice costume suit that comes off Mask also comes off

Price: Listed as “Best offer or free” — you may be able to get it at no cost

Listed as — you may be able to get it at no cost Location: Dartmouth, Albany, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Home decor and accessories Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Albany tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful or fun, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.