undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albany
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Albany — Local Finds Today
9 days ago
Albany neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Detangler brush (Walnut Creek)
- Item: Detangler brush
- Condition: Damaged box (brush itself not described as damaged)
- Location: Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, California
- Details: The poster shared photos so you can see the brush and packaging before you decide.
- Pickup notes: Available any time; the owner says they can leave it out for you.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Ice Machines
- Item: Two ice machines for cold therapy
- Includes: Cooler, tubing, and accessories for pain relief and recovery
- Condition: Both machines are in good working order
- Blue machine: Has a timer
- Black machine: Power cord connection is touchy — you need to jiggle the cord in the back so the circuit catches
- Location: Albany Terrace, Albany, CA
- Pickup notes: The machines are in front of the garage, so you can likely grab them without contact.
- Category: Sports & outdoors
- Source: nextdoor.com
5’9 stuffed Beetle Juice Halloween decoration
- Item: 5’9" stuffed Beetle Juice Halloween decoration (mannequin-style)
- Description: Super awesome and kinda creepy stuffed Beetle Juice figure used in a Halloween setup.
- Costume details:
- Comes with an adult Beetle Juice costume suit that comes off
- Mask also comes off
- Price: Listed as “Best offer or free” — you may be able to get it at no cost
- Location: Dartmouth, Albany, CA
- Category: Home decor and accessories
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Albany tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful or fun, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.