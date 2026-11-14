Eielson AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got Security+ and like mission-focused work, there are several solid options on base.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Location: Eielson Air Force Base, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Support the F-35 mission as an ALIS administrator, handling system, network, data, and mission planning admin work for an active fighter unit. You’ll need a DoD IAT Level II cert (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA) and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance, plus be ready for shift work and possible deployments.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Eielson Air Force Base, AK

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Likely $85,000 – $115,000

Entry-to-mid level network admin role on the Base Infrastructure Modernization contract, managing LAN/WAN devices, monitoring performance, and helping with incident response. Requires an active Secret clearance, DoD 8570 IAT II (Security+ CE or similar), and 1+ year of related experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—cleared IT roles on base tend to move fast. Save the links, update your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.