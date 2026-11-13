The Anchorage School District Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) meeting planned for this evening (Nov. 12) has been postponed due to technology issues.

SEAC will instead meet next week on Thursday at 5 p.m. (same time, new date) in place of tonight’s meeting.

If you were planning to attend, please update your calendar to the new Thursday, 5 p.m. meeting next week.

– Special Education Advisory Committee