Red Dog Mine is busy and still hiring. If you’re into big, real-world engineering projects, these roles put you right in the middle of one of the world’s top zinc operations.

Employer: Teck Resources Limited

Teck Resources Limited Location: Red Dog Mine, AK (fly-in/fly-out, on-site)

(fly-in/fly-out, on-site) Type: Regular Full Time

Application deadline: November 13, 2026

Lead the metallurgy team at one of the largest zinc mines in the world. This role owns long- and short-term production planning, drives process improvements in crushing, grinding, flotation, and water treatment, and can act as stand-in for the Superintendent of Integrated Planning. Even 2 weeks on / 2 weeks off rotation, all meals and modern camp housing included.

Employer: Teck Resources Limited

Teck Resources Limited Location: Red Dog Mine, AK (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Temporary Full Time – Summer 2027

Application deadline: January 31, 2027

Designed for NANA Regional Corporation shareholders enrolled in a Mechanical Engineering program. You’ll help with root cause analysis on equipment failures, reliability projects, and technical reports while living in modern camp housing and getting hands-on mine experience that can lead to future full-time roles.

Employer: Teck Resources Limited

Teck Resources Limited Location: Red Dog Mine, AK (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Temporary Full Time – Summer 2027

Application deadline: January 31, 2027

For NANA Regional Corporation shareholders with 1–3 years of engineering school. You’ll update as-built drawings, support small design projects, and may complete a thesis-related project under a senior engineer, all while learning in a heavy industrial mining setting.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.