📅 Parent-teacher conferences Nov 23–24 for Town Elem, Rural K-12 & AKTEACH

📅 Parent-teacher conferences for Town Elementary, Rural K-12 schools, and AKTEACH are scheduled for November 23–24, 2026.

This is listed as an all-day event on both days.

If your child attends Town Elementary, a Rural K-12 school, or is enrolled in AKTEACH, plan ahead to meet with their teachers sometime on November 23 or 24, 2026.

Be sure to: