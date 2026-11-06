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Education

📅 Parent-teacher conferences Nov 23–24 for Town Elem, Rural K-12 & AKTEACH

8 days ago
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📅 Parent-teacher conferences for Town Elementary, Rural K-12 schools, and AKTEACH are scheduled for November 23–24, 2026.

This is listed as an all-day event on both days.

If your child attends Town Elementary, a Rural K-12 school, or is enrolled in AKTEACH, plan ahead to meet with their teachers sometime on November 23 or 24, 2026.

Be sure to:

  • Mark Nov 23–24, 2026 on your calendar
  • Watch for details from your school or program about exact meeting times and how to sign up

More Info: Town Elementary / Rural K-12 & AKTEACH Parent/Teac...

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