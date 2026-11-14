Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski, expresses frustration at a March 19, 2024, news conference the day after the legislature failed by one vote to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's education-funding veto. Next to him is Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, a co-chair of the finance committee. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The coalition majority in the 20-person Alaska Senate will be a bare-minimum 11 people after the departure of three Republican lawmakers.

On Thursday, Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski and a former member of the majority, said he will be minority leader of a newly expanded nine-person, all-Republican Senate minority.

Sen. Robert Yundt, R-Wasilla, will be the Minority Whip, effectively the No. 2-ranked member of the minority.

The change means the Senate’s majority will be predominantly Democratic, which could mean an easier working relationship with the predominantly Democratic coalition in the state House and with Democratic Governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. It also means that the absence of a single member — due to illness, travel or family issues — could halt work in the Senate.

From 2025 through this year, the Senate Majority had 14 members — nine Democrats and five Republicans. As well as Bjorkman, its Republican membership included Sens. Kelly Merrick, R-Eagle River; Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage; Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak; and Bert Stedman, R-Sitka.

Stevens retired and is on course to be replaced by Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, who was leading a three-way race as of Friday.

Giessel will replace Stevens as Senate President. Stedman and Merrick are joining Bjorkman in the minority.

According to a news release from the new Senate minority, Stedman will serve as the lead member of the minority on the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, is on course to lose her election campaign to fellow Republican Ryan Berry. By phone, Berry said he will take Tilton’s spot in the minority and will not seek to join the majority.

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