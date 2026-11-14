Alamosa’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with several full-time roles open right now. If you’re open to rural Colorado life, these could be strong long-term moves.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)

Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client) Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $34.00 – $47.74/hour

Bonus: Sign-on + relocation up to $30,000

Full-time CT/Rad Tech role doing CT and diagnostic X-ray with varied shifts. Strong benefits, retirement match, and a big sign-on/relocation package if you’re ready to move to the San Luis Valley.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)

Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client) Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $23.98 – $33.48/hour

Work in the Emergency Department providing hands-on emergency care, meds, IVs, and procedures. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience and full certs (BLS, ACLS, PALS, IV, ITLS) and want hospital-based work with solid benefits.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)

Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client) Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $32.00 – $44.68/hour

ED RN role with 12-hour day or night shifts (6a–6p / 6p–6a). You’ll triage, provide full-scope ER nursing care, assist with procedures, and document closely. Great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience and ER certs looking for rural emergency medicine.

Employer: Pride Health (hospital client)

(hospital client) Location: Alamosa, CO 81101

Type: Full-time, permanent (PRN option available)

Pay: $23 – $32/hour

Another ED Paramedic option with weekday, 40-hour varied shifts. You’ll handle assessments, meds, IVs, and assist physicians, backed by a larger benefits package through PrideGlobal.

Employer: San Luis Valley Health

Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Monitor cardiac rhythms and vitals for Med Surg/ICU patients, support nurses with admissions, discharges, and basic patient data. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED and can pass a basic arrhythmia test; CNA is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same hospital.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.