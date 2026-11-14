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🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles in Alamosa, CO with Solid Pay & Benefits
Alamosa’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with several full-time roles open right now. If you’re open to rural Colorado life, these could be strong long-term moves.
CT / Radiologic Technologist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $34.00 – $47.74/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on + relocation up to $30,000
Full-time CT/Rad Tech role doing CT and diagnostic X-ray with varied shifts. Strong benefits, retirement match, and a big sign-on/relocation package if you’re ready to move to the San Luis Valley.
Paramedic (Full-Time – Hospital ED)
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $23.98 – $33.48/hour
Work in the Emergency Department providing hands-on emergency care, meds, IVs, and procedures. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience and full certs (BLS, ACLS, PALS, IV, ITLS) and want hospital-based work with solid benefits.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (regional medical center client)
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $32.00 – $44.68/hour
ED RN role with 12-hour day or night shifts (6a–6p / 6p–6a). You’ll triage, provide full-scope ER nursing care, assist with procedures, and document closely. Great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience and ER certs looking for rural emergency medicine.
Paramedic – Emergency Department
- Employer: Pride Health (hospital client)
- Location: Alamosa, CO 81101
- Type: Full-time, permanent (PRN option available)
- Pay: $23 – $32/hour
Another ED Paramedic option with weekday, 40-hour varied shifts. You’ll handle assessments, meds, IVs, and assist physicians, backed by a larger benefits package through PrideGlobal.
Telemetry Technician – Med Surg/ICU
- Employer: San Luis Valley Health
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Application deadline: 11/30/2026
Monitor cardiac rhythms and vitals for Med Surg/ICU patients, support nurses with admissions, discharges, and basic patient data. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED and can pass a basic arrhythmia test; CNA is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same hospital.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.