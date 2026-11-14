Alamosa’s big-box and grocery stores are hiring, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department—from keeping displays fresh and clean to training staff and hitting sales goals. Good fit if you like a fast pace, customer interaction, and taking on leadership duties.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.68/hour (weekly pay; benefits for eligible employees)

Run the meat department cutting and quality side while helping lead the team and keep customers happy. Comes with competitive wages, store discounts, and potential healthcare, PTO, and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Alamosa, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.36/hour (weekly pay; benefits for eligible employees)

Lead the online order pickup team, making sure orders are accurate, on time, and friendly. Great if you like organizing, coaching others, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #869

Location: 3333 Clark St, Alamosa, CO 81101

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $30.50/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Stock food and household items, build displays, and help customers find what they need. Offers multiple shifts, store discounts, PTO, and access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.