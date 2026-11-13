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🐶 Playful Husky Mixes & More Ready for Adoption in Alamosa
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Alamosa, CO? These adoptable pups are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love.
Pugsley
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color/Markings: Beautiful brown boy with unique facial markings
- Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (719) 587-9663
Pugsley is a striking brown puppy with one-of-a-kind facial markings. As a Cattle Dog/Husky mix, he’s likely to be smart and active, and will do best with a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and walks.
👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghost
- Breed: Husky / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color/Markings: Beautiful tan boy with cream feet and eyebrows
- Personality: Very curious and playful
- Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (719) 587-9663
Ghost is a tan pup with adorable cream feet and eyebrows. He’s described as very curious and playful, so he’ll enjoy an active home that can give him time, training, and lots of fun.
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josita
- Breed: Belgian Malinois / Akita mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Training: House trained, crate trained
- Description: Beautiful Akita mix
- Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (719) 587-9663
Josita is a beautiful young Malinois/Akita mix who already knows a lot: she’s house trained and crate trained, which can make the transition into a new home much easier. She may be a great fit for someone looking for a smart, active companion.
👉 Meet Josita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society at (719) 587-9663 to ask about visits and adoption details. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.