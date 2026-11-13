Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Alamosa, CO? These adoptable pups are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color/Markings: Beautiful brown boy with unique facial markings

Beautiful brown boy with unique facial markings Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (719) 587-9663

Pugsley is a striking brown puppy with one-of-a-kind facial markings. As a Cattle Dog/Husky mix, he’s likely to be smart and active, and will do best with a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and walks.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Husky / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color/Markings: Beautiful tan boy with cream feet and eyebrows

Beautiful tan boy with cream feet and eyebrows Personality: Very curious and playful

Very curious and playful Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (719) 587-9663

Ghost is a tan pup with adorable cream feet and eyebrows. He’s described as very curious and playful, so he’ll enjoy an active home that can give him time, training, and lots of fun.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Akita mix

Belgian Malinois / Akita mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Training: House trained, crate trained

House trained, crate trained Description: Beautiful Akita mix

Beautiful Akita mix Shelter: San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (719) 587-9663

Josita is a beautiful young Malinois/Akita mix who already knows a lot: she’s house trained and crate trained, which can make the transition into a new home much easier. She may be a great fit for someone looking for a smart, active companion.

👉 Meet Josita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society at (719) 587-9663 to ask about visits and adoption details. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.